In Bashkiria, they are looking for men who took away their service weapons from a precinct

Law enforcers are looking for two men in Bashkiria, who attacked a district police officer, took away their service weapon and one of them wounded a police officer

2021-12-03T17: 22

2021-12-03T17: 22

2021-12-03T17: 25

UFA, December 3 – RIA Novosti. Law enforcement officers are looking for two men in Bashkiria, who attacked a district police officer, took away a service weapon and one of them wounded a police officer, according to the SUSK RF for the region. The incident took place in the village of Akchishma, Sterlibashevsky district. According to the investigation, two district police officers left for the village of Akchishma to to deliver a suspect in a criminal case, who was at home with his acquaintance. “The suspect refused to the lawful demands of the police to go with them, after which, together with their acquaintance, they actively resisted, during which they took away from the district service pistol and one of the attackers fired several shots at the district police officer. The intruders fled in a car, the policeman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg, “the report says. I inspect the scene, according to the results of which a set of necessary forensic examinations will be assigned, eyewitnesses and other witnesses are questioned, further investigative actions and operational search measures are taken to establish the whereabouts of the suspects and all the circumstances of the crime, “the region’s IC reports.

