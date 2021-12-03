https://ria.ru/20211203/belorussiya-1761964191.html
In Belarus, outraged by EU and UK sanctions against journalists
Belarus
United Kingdom
situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
in the world
MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Information of Belarus stated that it was outraged by the personal sanctions of the EU and Great Britain against representatives of the Belarusian media, saw this as a manifestation of censorship and violation of freedom of speech. “We believe that such a settling of scores with the mass media of a sovereign state, which are objectionable to the collective West, only underlines the two-faced position of the EU countries and the UK regarding the principles of freedom of speech and expression proclaimed by them,” the statement says.
