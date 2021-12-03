In Makhachkala, local residents blocked one of the central highways, demanding to resume gas supply to houses

In Makhachkala, according to some reports, dozens, according to others, hundreds of local residents blocked one of the central highways, demanding to resume the supply of gas to houses. The mayor of the city came to the protesters and promised to promptly solve the problem.

The residents of Makhachkala staged a spontaneous rally on Amet-Khan Sultan Avenue, where their houses are located, in which there has been no gas for more than a week. People blocked traffic, not allowing minibus taxis and cars to pass, writes the telegram channel “What’s with the Dagestanis?” He reports on dozens of participants in the action. Because of her, the drivers were stuck in traffic. Policemen arrived at the scene of the spontaneous action; according to eyewitnesses, they tried to disperse the protesters, the network newspaper.ru writes. According to her, at least five hundred people came out to the avenue. People refused to stop the action demanding to return the gas supply. A total of 11 apartment buildings were left without it. This happened after an explosion in a private house. The incident took place on November 22 on the same avenue. One person was killed then, five were injured, including two children. Mayor Salman Dadaev met with protesters from Makhachkala. He assured the protesters that a new gas pipeline should be connected to their homes. The mayor asked the residents to provide access to the apartments for connecting gas and prepare the necessary documents. After that, the meeting stopped.

Meanwhile, the Dagestan Telegram channels are reporting a new action this morning in Makhachkala. People blocked the avenue at the entrance to the capital of Dagestan from Kaspiysk, demanding that gas be returned to their homes.