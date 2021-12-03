https://ria.ru/20211203/draka-1761980746.html
In Moscow, janitors who “did not share” the snow were drawn up protocols for the fight
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Eleven people were detained after a mass brawl between employees of the Zhilishchnik State Budgetary Institution in the center of Moscow, which occurred due to inconsistency in snow removal, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. on Mashkov Street, several participants in the fight were brought to the department. As reported by the agency’s source, the scuffle took place between the employees of the municipal services. “After the conflict that occurred between the employees of the Zhilishchnik State Budgetary Institution in the center of Moscow, administrative protocols were drawn up for 11 participants in the brawl under Article 20.1 Part 1 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation. There is no information about the victims.” According to the detainees, the fight took place due to the fact that communal services, immigrants from Uzbekistan, threw snow on the road, cleared by janitors – migrants from Kyrgyzstan, the source added.
Fight of housing and communal services workers in Moscow
The Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office published a video on its Telegram channel, in which men in the uniform of housing and communal services are fighting, and a check was organized on this fact.
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Eleven people were detained after a mass brawl between employees of the Zhilishchnik State Budgetary Institution in the center of Moscow, which occurred due to inconsistency in snow removal, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the press service of the Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation told RIA Novosti that after the conflict on Mashkov Street, several participants in the fight were brought to the department. According to a source of the agency, a scuffle took place between employees of public utilities.
According to the detainees, the fight took place due to the fact that communal services, immigrants from Uzbekistan, threw snow on the road, cleared by janitors – migrants from Kyrgyzstan, the source added.
