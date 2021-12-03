https://ria.ru/20211203/krym-1761942441.html

The United States recognized the voluntary transfer of Crimea to Russia

In the United States, the “sabotage” of Ukraine in the situation with Crimea was revealed – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

The United States recognized the voluntary transfer of Crimea to Russia

Ukraine voluntarily surrendered Crimea and the Black Sea fleet to Russia in 2014, former congressional adviser Ariel Cohen wrote in an article for Newsweek magazine. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine voluntarily surrendered Crimea and the Black Sea fleet to Russia in 2014, Ariel Cohen, a former adviser to the US Congress, wrote in an article for Newsweek magazine. “increases pressure” on Ukraine thanks to the “concentration of troops” on the border of the country. Also, according to Cohen, Moscow is allegedly using Kiev’s energy dependence. Western media and politicians have recently begun to claim that Moscow is allegedly concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in the Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. At the same time, according to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

