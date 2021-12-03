In Vladivostok, they began to evacuate cars parked along the roads – without a clear route and warnings

This morning in Vladivostok it was decided to connect the traffic police and evacuators to the road clearing. At the same time, neither the police nor the city hall itself have any clear route, and drivers are not warned of an “attack.” A couple of cars were significantly removed from Partizansky Avenue, but the snow remained in their place.

On December 2, on the website of the regional government, with reference to the head of the city, Konstantin Shestakov, it was reported that from 10:00 on December 3, work will begin to clear snow along the roads where the cars are parked. Those vehicles that will interfere with the removal and clearing of snow will be evacuated. VL.ru correspondents in the morning tried to find out the route of the evacuators from the mayor’s office and the traffic police, but they failed.

During the night, the situation on city roads has not changed much – all the same cars slide, and pedestrians are buried in knee-deep snow. Obviously, if the harvesting was carried out, then in some very limited area. Thus, the VL.ru correspondent discovered that at the Prospekt 100-letiya Vladivostoka stop towards the center, the buses were forced to stop exactly in the middle of the road. In the section from Zarya to the Vtoraya Rechka overpass in both directions, the extreme strips were covered in snow. In the area of ​​the “Tool Factory” heaps of snow lie on the road. There is absolutely no one to park here, and removing and removing the snow, apparently, turned out to be more difficult than posting a post on social networks.

For what reason it was decided to start evacuating the cars in the morning, when most of the townspeople arrived at work, no one specified. Neither the mayor’s office nor the traffic police were able to report either the start of “cleaning with evacuators” or the route. It suddenly turned out that several cars had already been removed from Partizansky Prospekt, but when the VL.ru photographer came to the place, he did not find any changes in the traffic situation – the right lane still remained in the snow.

Note that the city authorities still insist that residents use public transport, not personal. Only again no one says that you can wait for a bus for two hours, that electric trains without additional carriages are jam-packed and break on the tracks, and you still need to be able to get to the station or stop and remain unharmed.