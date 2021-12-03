In Yakutia, restrictions on gyms and spas were removed, cinemas are allowed to fill the halls by 70%

The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, signed a decree on easing the restrictions in force in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

So, from December 3, it is allowed to hold official sports events – without spectators and in compliance with all sanitary rules.

In theaters, cinemas and concert halls, the maximum number of spectators is allowed to increase from 50 to 70%.

Also, all current bans in hairdressing salons, spas, fitness clubs and gyms are canceled – taking into account the introduction of admission by QR codes.

At the same time, children’s play centers will not work yet, the decision on their opening will be made when the epidemiological situation for ARVI and influenza improves.

A number of changes have been introduced for the work of banquet halls. In particular, taking into account QR codes, catering enterprises with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters will be able to work from 6:00 to 23:00. “The maximum number of visitors based on the calculation of one person per two square meters, but no more than 100 people and seating at one table no more than 10 people,” – stated in the document.

The head of Yakutia noted that more than 70% of the adult population received the first component of the vaccine in Yakutsk. The changes made, said the head of the republic, were made “taking into account the numerous appeals of the population and enterprises.”

“The situation with a new coronavirus infection in the republic has improved recently. We see a steady decline in the number of cases, primarily in Yakutsk. The number of seriously ill patients is also decreasing, ”said Aisen Nikolaev at a briefing on December 3.

At the same time, the current restrictions on the operation of nightclubs, bars, discos, karaoke and other entertainment establishments remain.

On November 30, the head of Yakutia signed a decree to extend the restrictive measures until January 15, 2022.

As of December 3, 254 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Yakutia per day, including 110 cases in Yakutsk.