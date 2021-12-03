Incredibly cute! Machine Gun Kelly appears in a Megan Fox T-shirt

The musician is very proud of his girlfriend.





Machine gun kelly











The romantic relationship between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began last May. The lovers were in no hurry to reveal all the cards and did not immediately announce their new status. This Wednesday, the rapper appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show wearing a T-shirt featuring his girlfriend, showing that Meghan is always there, even when they are not together. He used a famous shot from the movie “Jennifer’s Body” in which the main character, played by Fox, holds a lighter to her tongue.

This is not the first time Machine Gun Kelly has shown his feelings for a sweetheart through clothing. In September, Megan and her lover went for a walk in “paired” images. They opted for matching black leather pants and matching white T-shirts featuring the main characters from 1994’s Natural Born Killers. And when Fox wore a soft pink jumpsuit to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kelly “supported” her by including accessories of the same color in her look.

Of course, the musician has enough different ways to express love, including very unusual ones. Meghan remembered how early in their relationship, Kelly tried to impress her with a knife trick and hurt her hand. After that, he remained calm until Fox left. The actress, in turn, refers to Machine Gun Kelly as her “soul mate.” “This happens when the soul rises high enough to split into two bodies,” Megan explained.