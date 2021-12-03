https://ria.ru/20211203/indiya-1761955523.html

Indian Foreign Minister commented on the state of relations with China

Indian Foreign Minister commented on the state of relations with China

Relations between India and China will reflect the state of affairs at the border, said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Relations between India and China will reflect the state of affairs at the border, said Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar. It doesn’t work that way. It will inevitably spill over to other areas, “the Foreign Minister said during a speech at a forum organized by the Hindustan Times. He noted that” the expectation that we somehow contain this and continue to live on , I think, unrealistic. “” Indeed, there is an important problem for us, as well as for them, because I, frankly, do not think that it is in the interests of both countries for our relations to develop in this direction, “added the Indian Foreign Minister There is a long-standing territorial dispute between India and China over the ownership of a mountainous area in the north of Kashmir, as well as almost 60 thousand square kilometers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The line of de facto control, which replaces the border between countries in this region, runs in the Ladakh region. In the fall of 1962, this dispute even escalated into a border war. A new exacerbation between India and China began in Ladakh in May 2020, when a series of conflicts between the military of the two countries took place in the Pangong Lake region, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region. … In early February of this year, first the Chinese, and then the Indian Ministry of Defense announced the withdrawal of troops stationed after the conflict in the region from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong. Over the past few rounds of talks, troop commanders in Ladakh discuss the disengagement process in the Gogra Heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains, resulting in a chill in relations between countries, in particular India canceling a number of contracts won by Chinese companies, banning a number of Chinese computer applications and canceled the purchase of a number of items of equipment in China.

