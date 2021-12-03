https://ria.ru/20211202/putin-1761852058.html

Indian Foreign Ministry reveals details of Putin’s visit

A number of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries will be held in New Delhi on December 6, an official representative of RIA Novosti said.

2021-12-02T16: 04

in the world

India

Russia

new delhi

india

Indian Ministry of Defense

NEW DELHI, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A series of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries will take place in New Delhi on December 6, said Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. The day begins with Indian Defense Minister (Rajnath Singh) and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation. Lavrov. These meetings will be followed by the first meeting or the first meeting of the newly created 2 + 2 dialogue mechanism at the level of foreign and defense ministers, “Bagchi said during the briefing. He noted that it is expected that during the meeting within the format” 2 + 2 “ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international political and defense prompts. “In the afternoon, the 21st annual India-Russia summit will take place. And we look forward to welcoming President Putin to New Delhi for the summit. As I said earlier, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. At the summit, of course, there will be an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest, “Bagchi said. Following the summit, a joint statement will be published, which will reflect the discussions, agreements and agreements signed during, as well as ahead of the summit, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman added. The visit will take place amid the detection of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus in the world, which has led to new restrictive measures in all countries. On Thursday, India reported the first two cases of this strain.

2021

