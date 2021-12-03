https://ria.ru/20211203/strelba-1761998518.html

Intercept plan announced in Moscow after shooting in the city center

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. After the shooting in the center of Moscow, the metropolitan police are looking for a Cadillac Escalade, an interception plan has been announced, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. As he specified, the shooting took place on 2nd Brestskaya Street.

