Is OSAGO and other types of insurance of the company “ASKO-Insurance” valid after the revocation of the license, December 3, 2021 | 74.ru

For compensation payments, you must contact the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (PCA): a federal structure that, among other things, regulates the distribution of the compensation fund created by insurance companies just in case of such force majeure. An appeal to the PCA is necessary in cases where the licenses have been revoked from the insurer and the driver injured in the accident, or, for example, if the second does not have an OSAGO policy at all.

The head of the RSA Igor Yurgens confirmed to us that holders of OSAGO policies from ASKO-Insurance, in the absence of other options, have the right to apply for compensation payments. PCA can also appoint a company that will take responsibility for ASKO-Insurance clients under OSAGO policies.

We have already talked about the procedure of compensation payments itself. It is similar to receiving reimbursement from an insurance company, but lawyers note a lot of red tape when working with PCA.

“There are cases when they pay after receiving the application, but not so often,” says Natalya Usova, a lawyer at Avtoadvokat. – Often, after the first appeal, a citizen is rejected due to the lack of certain documents, and often there are discrepancies in the understanding of the laws by the PCA and the courts.