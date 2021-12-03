Is the dollar a win-win coin? | Investing.com

Whatever happens to Omicron, will the greenback still win?

Omicron or Monetary Policy? 19 out of 46 Reuters experts believe that the main driver of pricing in financial markets over the next 3 months will be the difference in interest rates, 15 are leaning towards the new strain of COVID-19, 9 indicated an increased demand for safe-haven assets. Despite the fact that epidemiology is back on the radar of investors, the markets continue to look into the mouth of the Fed.

Will Omicron supplant the previous variants of the coronavirus and, due to mild symptoms, will it turn into an analogue of seasonal flu? Or will it sharply increase mortality and provoke another recession? Nobody knows about this, but the US dollar in both cases can be the coin that, at least, will not lose.

In the first, optimistic scenario, investors’ attention will return to tightening the Fed’s monetary policy. History shows that from the first mention of the increase in the federal funds rate until its actual increase, it has strengthened by an average of 4%. The second, pessimistic option will drive up the demand for greenback as a safe-haven currency, as it did in 2020.

While the markets are racking their brains about how the situation with Omicron will develop, FOMC officials continue to insist on accelerating the process of folding QE. Loretta Mester of Cleveland, Mary Daley of San Francisco and Rafael Bostick of Atlanta fully support Jerome Powell’s idea of ​​winding down quantitative easing more quickly than currently anticipated. Randal Quarles calls such monetary incentives dangerous, since in the future the government will have an idea whether to finance certain projects, from road construction to the colonization of Mars, at the expense of QE?

Quarles, outgoing vice chairman of the Fed, notes the Fed’s mistake about the temporary nature of high inflation. Fiscal and monetary stimulus has inflated demand so much that it significantly exceeds pre-pandemic levels. And even if supply chain problems are resolved, prices will continue to be high. The central bank needs to raise rates to balance supply and demand. His forecast of deceleration is incorrect.

Dynamics of actual and projected inflation in the USA

Source: Bloomberg

Thus, the Fed is determined to tighten monetary policy, which will support the US dollar in 2022, and possibly in 2023. However, the derivatives market doubts that the cycle of monetary restriction will last any longer. Its instruments are signaling that the economy will fail and the central bank will have to cut rates in 2024-2025. This is contrary to FOMC forecasts.

Federal funds rate forecasts

Source: Bloomberg

The strength of the US dollar is not endless, but so far the “bears” cannot enjoy the trump cards that have been given to them. The sellers of the main currency pair seriously expect that the 550 thousand increase in November employment, predicted by Bloomberg experts, will catalyze the recovery of the downtrend. If not for Omicron, I would be sure of that too. In the meantime, we are placing bets on selling the euro on the breakout of the supports at $ 1.129 and $ 1.127.

Dmitry Demidenko for LiteFinance