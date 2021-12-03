It became known what topics Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed in a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey

“There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family.”





Legion media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry











Oprah Winfrey’s big interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will air on CBS on March 7. Fans of the Dukes of Sussex are eagerly awaiting their appearance on television, because they rarely give interviews. And now it became known what the spouses talked about with the popular presenter.

“There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. The interview will shed light on what they went through. Megan and Harry feel relief from all this, ”- shared an insider portal E! News.

Also, Megan and Harry are going to tell about their psychological health: the couple experienced tremendous pressure after Megsit. “Meghan will also talk about how royal duties, motherhood, philanthropy and marriage have influenced her life. In addition, she will explain how she copes with the strong pressure from the public, ”the source said.

Recall that an interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was recorded a little over a week ago. Especially for this, Oprah flew from the Hawaiian Islands, where she now lives, and stayed at her mansion in Montecito, near Megan and Harry. Note that immediately after the conversation with Winfrey, it was announced that the spouses would finally resign from the powers of senior members of the royal family. Fans are sure that the TV presenter pushed them to such a decision. It was she who convinced the dukes to leave the UK and move to the United States.