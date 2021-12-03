It became known who is entitled to a medical treatment for vaccination against COVID-19

The press service of the Ministry of Health of the Chelyabinsk Region explained who, according to the current standards in Russia, can receive a medical recusal from vaccination against coronavirus. Such persons will also be able to visit public places. In this case, the medical withdrawal can be permanent or temporary.

“The grounds for obtaining a medical withdrawal are a severe allergic reaction and hypersensitivity to vaccine components,” the obzor174.ru portal explains by the regional Ministry of Health.

The statement says that such a condition includes, for example, Quincke’s edema, acnaphylactic shock, which was recorded earlier with the introduction of any vaccine. In this case, an allergist can issue a medical lead after examining the patient.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health emphasized that food allergies, pollen allergies or urticaria are not contraindications for vaccination.

As Vladimir Antonov, the chief freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health of the Chelyabinsk Region, added, the decision on medical withdrawals is made by the medical commission based on data on the patient’s condition at a particular point in time. He also noted that there are not so many absolute contraindications.

Temporary medical rejection is possible if a person’s temperature rises before vaccinations, or saturation “jumps”. Also, a temporary medical outlet is laid in case of exacerbation of chronic diseases.