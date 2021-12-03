“It’s incredible.” Hayek published a rare photo with Luciano Pavarotti and “Miss Universe 1953”

“In Mexico with Luciano Pavarotti and my friend Christian Martel. God knows how many years ago it was,” she captioned the photo.
Subscribers put about 125 thousand likes under the publication of 55-year-old Hayek and wrote more than 600 comments.
“What an incredible shot with Luciano,” commented 80empire.
“This is awesome, Salma! I love you!” – wrote from the fan page of the actress.
“My favorite idols look beautiful and amazing,” user briannasoto046 left a comment.
Hayek was born in Mexico in 1966. In 1995, she starred in her first Hollywood film, Desperate, opposite Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.
The most famous films with her participation are “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Bandits”, “Traffic”. Hayek is the first Mexican woman to be nominated in 2003 for the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress in Frida. In 2021, the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” was released in the United States, in which she played the main role.
Since 2009, the actress has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. The couple’s daughter Valentina was born in 2007.
Luciano Pavarotti died on September 6, 2007, and Christian Martel will turn 90 on January 18, 2022.