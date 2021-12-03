“It’s incredible.” Hayek published a rare photo with Luciano Pavarotti and “Miss Universe 1953”

“In Mexico with Luciano Pavarotti and my friend Christian Martel. God knows how many years ago it was,” she captioned the photo.

Subscribers put about 125 thousand likes under the publication of 55-year-old Hayek and wrote more than 600 comments.

“What an incredible shot with Luciano,” commented 80empire.

“This is awesome, Salma! I love you!” – wrote from the fan page of the actress.

“My favorite idols look beautiful and amazing,” user briannasoto046 left a comment.