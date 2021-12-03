https://ria.ru/20211203/f-16-1761947505.html

Japan calls resumption of F-16 fighter flights “extremely regrettable”

2021-12-03T07: 09

2021-12-03T07: 09

2021-12-03T07: 25

TOKYO, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Japan called the resumption of flights of F-16 fighters “extremely regrettable”, despite the demand to stop flights pending clarification of the incident with the discharge of fuel tanks near residential areas, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo. He was quoted by the Kyodo agency. On Tuesday, an American F-16 fighter jet, assigned to the Misawa base in Japan, made an emergency landing at Aomori airport, for which it dropped two fuel tanks. One of them was found near the municipality of the village of Fukaura. Another one has not yet been found. No casualties have been reported. The fighter is at Aomori Airport. In connection with his emergency landing, the runway was closed, and this led to the delay and cancellation of civil flights. Japan made a presentation to the American side demanding that the fighter be moved from Aomori airport as soon as possible, and the fuel tank removed. Tokyo also demanded that Washington stop flying F-16s until their safety is ensured and all the reasons for what happened are clarified. However, the administration of the city of Misawa, two days after the incident, recorded the resumption of flights.

