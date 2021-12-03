Jennifer Aniston became a victim of vile harassment – details :: showbiz :: Dni.ru

In 1998, Jennifer Aniston became a guest on the popular American show with David Letterman. On the air of the program, the girl talked about her work on the film “The Object of My Admiration”, in which she played the main role.

Despite the fact that the interview is over 20 years old, netizens are only now paying attention to it. During a conversation with the host, the actress shared a strange story that once happened to her in the gym. In the sauna, the Hollywood star bumped into her fans, which was pretty funny considering the location and the overall awkwardness of the situation.

After the story, David Letterman drove up in his chair close to Jennifer Aniston, apologized in advance and … took a lock of her hair in his mouth. After the presenter slobbering on the bangs of the actress, he offered her a napkin. The audience and Jen herself were shocked. Despite the fact that the star of “Friends” tried to laugh, you can see disgust on her face.

Netizens were horrified by the video that showed up on the Internet. Many of them noted that before this episode they were very fond of David Letterman’s programs, but now they generally doubt the adequacy of the presenter.

True, opinions were divided. Some still considered the episode a hilarious joke. However, others are sure that there is nothing funny about it. The people felt that that evening, Jennifer Aniston was subjected to vile harassment from the showman, and this cannot be forgiven.

