Jennifer Aniston named Brad Pitt as her favorite actor on Friends

Ahead of the highly anticipated Friends special episode, the show’s cast has been sharing details of their reunion in recent days to fuel interest in the May 27 premiere on HBO Max.

For example, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow gave a candid interview with Access Hollywood, asking them to name their favorite guest stars of the hit sitcom throughout its history.

52-year-old Jennifer did not hesitate to answer that it was Brad Pitt who was one of her favorite guests of the cult series, in which she starred from 1994 to 2004. Colleagues supported the woman, noting that the man was really fantastic.

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston suddenly remembered her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she was bombarded with compliments along with her colleagues on the Friends TV series Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

“Mr. Pitt was lovely,” said the actress.

In the series, Pitt appeared in 2001 – he played a school friend of the character David Schwimmer, who harbored a grudge against the heroine Aniston Rachel Green since school days. At that time, the couple was already married, but Pitt needed to portray his dislike of his wife on the screen. Despite the fact that the actor starred in just one episode of the show, he received an Emmy nomination for his role.