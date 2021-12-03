Jennifer Aniston showed tender footage with Reese Witherspoon

Other celebrities also joined in the congratulations. Natalie Portman thanked the mother of many children for being the best leader and friend. Jennifer Garner emphasized that she loves Witherspoon in any of her roles.

Reese thanked everyone for the kind words. The Oscar winner posed with many balloons and looked happy. “One more year around the sun! Thank you all for the wonderful birthday greetings! ” – she wrote.

Fans appreciated the bright shot and did not skimp on compliments. “Beloved Reese! Shine always and everywhere! “,” So beautiful and cheerful! May it always be so! ”,“ You look amazing. Happy Holidays! “,” Like a girl! Keep your beauty and fervor! ”,“ I can’t believe you’re 45! You look 30! ”,“ The best actress! ”,“ The ideal woman! Accept congratulations! “,” Happiness and endless love! ” – noted by users.

Recently, the eldest daughter Reese decided on a radical change of image. Ava Philip painted long blond hair in a lilac shade, stunning fans.

Witherspoon starred with the heiress. Fans noted that they look like two peas in a pod.