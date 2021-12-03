Jennifer Aniston supports Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie’s domestic violence charges

The divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was finalized in 2019, but they are still fighting for custody of their six children (three adopted and three biological). And recently, the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and now another ex-wife of Brad – Jennifer Aniston – decided to support Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with children

According to The Mirror, Brad Pitt was “shocked and heartbroken” after Angelina Jolie filed domestic violence papers against him and their eldest son Maddox also testified against his father. According to rumors, in 2016, he fell out with Pitt on board a private liner, after which the actress accused Brad of child abuse.

According to media reports, Aniston told Brad that she is ready to stand trial if need be. It is said that after an unexpected turn in the divorce proceedings, she and Jen became close friends. A source close to Aniston said she was doing her best to help Brad. He explained that once the charges were filed, Jennifer spoke to Pitt on the phone and supported him.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

There were also rumors that Jolie could actually “take revenge” on her ex-husband: “All these years, Angelina Jolie has been haunted by the shadow of Jennifer Aniston. Even after the birth of common children and hundreds of public confessions from Brad Pitt. “

We will remind, Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, just two years after the wedding, citing “irreconcilable differences” with her husband Brad Pitt. The actor is fighting for joint custody of children.