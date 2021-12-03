Jennifer Lopez with pink hair surprised by the resemblance to Kim Kardashian

In the course of her professional career, Jennifer Lopez constantly changes her images. During her career, she changed a huge number of hairstyles, tried various wigs and looks. In the new photo with pink hair, the artist even reminded the TV star Kim Kardashian.

In the modern world, when plastic surgery has actively entered our life, and it has also become possible with the help of injections to correct the oval of the face, the shape of the cheekbones, nose and lips, many girls, and even celebrities, become similar to each other. The same effect can be achieved with the help of makeup, visually adjusting the contours of the face.

A new photo of Jennifer Lopez has leaked on the Web, in which she reminded the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”. Photo shared by celebrity makeup artist Chris Appleton.

In the frame, the American singer appeared dressed in a light jacket and a gold chain around her neck. Of course, the most attention was attracted by the pink hair of the performer. It is worth noting that in this form, the star starred for the new advertising campaign Coach, of which she is. The stylist also applied bright makeup to her with an emphasis on the eyes and eyebrows, and visually enlarged her lips with a nude pencil and highlighter.

