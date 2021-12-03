Jessica Alba is benefiting from the pandemic

“Because of the epidemic, I stopped killing myself in the gym,” said 39-year-old movie star Jessica Alba (Sin City, Meet the Fockers 2) in an interview with the January / February issue of Women’s Health magazine.

Jessica is not only a talented, beautiful woman, but also smart. A mother of three, she owns a $ 320 million stake in The Honest Company. And when does she still have time to film?

– Due to time pressure, I often wake up in the middle of the night with a rapid heartbeat and drenched sweat. I am used to doing everything at the highest level, so I keep every little thing in my head … But it’s not normal: to drive myself like that, – admitted Alba… – I thought that after training I should feel like I ran a marathon. Otherwise it didn’t make any sense.

But thanks to the pandemic, the actress says, she realized that she did not need to demand too much of herself.

– When the gyms closed and the training plan went to hell, I realized that it is not necessary to kill yourself in the classroom. Sometimes a brisk walk is enough. Now I only train two to four times a week. I have not gained weight and I feel muscles that I did not even know about before, – Jessica is pleased. – Four days a week I try to eat healthy, with an emphasis on vegetables and other plant foods. (Probably its own organic company, The Honest Company – A. F.) Do not touch alcohol. But on Friday, Saturday and Sunday these rules do not apply … I have more time for myself. So I started to meditate, it is very calming and energizing.

It’s good that need made me remember her own principles, which she voiced in the same Women’s Health four years ago: it is important not to forget to relax and rest.