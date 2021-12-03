Joe Biden announced initiatives to support Kiev

US President Joe Biden said he was preparing a package of comprehensive measures that would make it difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make decisions against Ukraine.

“I am putting together what I believe to be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives that will very, very much prevent Mr Putin from doing what people fear he is preparing to do,” Biden told reporters Friday at the White House.

Biden added that his administration is in constant contact with the authorities in Kiev and European allies.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said earlier on December 3 that Russia has concentrated over 94 thousand of its military near the Ukrainian borders and is possibly preparing for a large-scale offensive at the end of January next year, Reuters notes.

In recent weeks, accusations from Western countries and Ukraine against Russia about building up an army grouping and possible preparations for a military invasion of Ukrainian territory have become more frequent. Moscow, in turn, accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing activity, pointing out the likelihood of Kiev preparing an offensive in eastern Ukraine, which the Ukrainian authorities categorically deny.

Assistant to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov announced on December 3 that the date for new talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States had been tentatively approved. “The possibility of communication between Putin and Biden in the format of a video conference call is being worked out. Moreover, this contact may take place in the very next few days. We also have a specific date, but it is better to wait for the final agreement of all parameters with the American side,” Ushakov said.

Answering a clarifying question whether the communication between Putin and Biden can take place before the visit of the Russian leader to India, scheduled for December 6, Yuri Ushakov gave a negative answer.