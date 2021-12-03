Johnny Depp’s daughter first appeared for the cover of Russian gloss

The heiress of the stars showed off outfits from the Chanel brand, of which she is the ambassador.

The daughter of the famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and the French singer Vanessa Paradis first appeared on the cover of the Russian glossy magazine Elle.

On her Instagram page, Depp shared a picture of the cover and her impressions of the work. The photographs were taken by fashion photographer Walter Bunting.

“It’s a special occasion to shoot with the best. Photoshoot for @elle_russia, shot by my one and only @walkerbunting !!! Many thanks to the whole team !!! ” – wrote the daughter of a Hollywood star.

On the cover, the girl showed off a black short strapless dress, as well as an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. Now the 21-year-old girl is a representative of the Chanel fashion house, so all the outfits for the photo shoot were from this French high fashion brand.

The outfits, like the figure and face of Depp’s beautiful heiress, delighted her many fans. Among the admirers of the girl’s unique appearance, there were many Russian-speaking users.

“Greetings from Russia! You are beautiful! ”,“ Well, fire! ”,“ You can go crazy, I’m already running to buy our version of the magazine. I can’t believe you’re on the cover! ”,“ Wow. I am very glad that Elle made such a beautiful photo session “,” Krashiha “, – wrote the subscribers.