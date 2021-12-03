Johnny Depp’s scandalous divorce was filmed – Secret of the firm

“Johnny is about how he married a liar who would stop at nothing to protect her reputation. The film “Amber” tells how she married the man of her dreams and saw how he turned into a cruel monster with an addiction to drugs, “- promised the representatives of the TV channel.

The creators of the series promised that the tape will include a large number of home videos and text messages of the stars. This will “provide viewers with rare and important information” as well as a better understanding of the extremely important issue of domestic violence.

Resonant divorce

Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015. And already in May 2016, the actress filed for divorce. Heard accused her husband of constant assault and regular outbursts of aggression. As evidence, the actress showed the bruises that Depp left her. The couple soon divorced. The actress received $ 7 million as compensation for the withdrawal of domestic violence charges. She announced that she was going to donate them to charity.

Depp later stated that he never beat his spouse. He said that because of this scandal “turned from Cinderella to Quasimodo.” Depp complained that he was being sued at every opportunity, and financial difficulties put him at risk of bankruptcy.

New courts of former spouses

In 2019, Heard wrote a column for The Washington Post in which she reiterated her ex-husband’s abuse. Depp, in response, sued her for libel and demanded $ 50 million from the star. He said that Amber was the domestic abuser in their pair, and even provided evidence during the trials.

In addition, the actor filed a lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun, where he was called “the man who beat his wife.” He lost this court. Immediately after that, the actor lost his role in the sequel to the film “Fantastic Beasts”.

The trial against Heard and The Washington Post is still ongoing. In November, Depp’s lawyers managed to convince the judges that the actress did not donate the money she received from her ex-husband during the divorce. In addition, Heard was ordered to provide a phone for the examination, on which she took pictures of her bruises. Depp’s defense believes the photos were fake.

Photo: instagram johnnydepp