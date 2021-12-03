Justin Theroux received a hair care set from his own cosmetic line from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux was among the majority of those who noted that Jennifer Aniston’s new hair brand LolaVie is “working” in his Instagram post.

Jennifer Aniston’s nickname from her ex-husband

Justin Theroux, 50, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, are the coolest exes ever. The actor, the star of the comedy film “Thirst for Passion” sent the star of the series “Friends” Instagram thanks after she sent him some products from her new LolaVie hair care line.

“Thank you, b. & @lolavie, “he wrote, calling Jen by his nickname. Then he added: “WORKS.”

Although it was never quite clear what exactly “b” is. means Justin called Jen that for many years. In past interviews, he called her “bada–”, while some fans speculated that this could mean “baby”.

After the divorce, Justin and Jennifer remained in an excellent relationship and communicate well to this day.

Either way, it’s so good to see these two still support each other after their breakup. A romance began between them back in 2011 after working together on the film “Passion for travel”… After months of waiting, they finally tied the knot for a romantic backyard wedding in 2015.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up just two years later, in 2018. Justin and Jennifer were married for a total of three years before separating.

“I would say that we remained friends,” – said in an interview for The Leftovers Esquire back in April 2021.

“We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We communicate most of the time on FaceTime. We write about … we like this or that, we did not have a kind of dramatic break with a showdown and broken dishes, we love each other, ”he added.

It seems that mutual respect exists on both sides: back in August, the actress congratulated Justin on his birthday, saying that she “loved” him.

“Happy birthday JT!” She wrote at the time, including a photo of Justin shirtless, pointing a heavy metal sign at the camera with his fingers. “Truly one of a kind. I love you, ”she also said.

Likewise, Justin sent warm words of love for Jen’s birthday in February 2021.

Okay I know Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are friends but friends don’t post shirtless photos of each other on their IG stories !! pic.twitter.com/u52tdEYHcZ – Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) August 10, 2021

Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. I love you, B! ”, – he wrote on the social network earlier this year.

In an interview for the publication “Esquire “ Justin also spoke about their close friendship after the wedding. “I sincerely say that I value our friendship. For me personally, it would be a huge loss if we did not communicate. And I would like to think that on her part – she is experiencing the same, ”he said.