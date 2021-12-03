Justin Theroux talks about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston after the breakup

After 3 years of marriage, star spouses Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston divorced. Then there were many rumors about the true reason for the separation of the couple. In particular, fans suspected that the breakup was due to the fact that Jennifer wanted to live in Los Angeles, and Justin in New York.

See also Former husband Jennifer Aniston congratulated her on her birthday: what Justin Theroux wrote

Justin Theroux on dating Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, the man denied rumors from fans.

“This is a version that is mostly untrue. Look, people always come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them. this person loves jazz. Of course! “. But this is not the case. This is an oversimplification,” – says Justin Theroux.

The actor did not voice the true reason for breaking up with Aniston. However, he added that he parted with the star calmly and peacefully. Therefore, they managed to remain friends.

Whether you like it or not, we didn’t have a breakup drama and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. We cannot be a couple, but nothing prevents us from giving each other joyful moments and being friends,

– Justin admitted.

“She’s a funny person, she knows how to make me laugh so well. It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating. And I would like to think that it is the same for her. We do not talk every day, but we call each other on FaceTime , we are texting “, – said Theroux.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship