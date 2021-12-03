Kate Winslet said many actors are afraid to come out, fearing for their careers

In an interview with The Times, famous actress Kate Winslet said that many Hollywood actors do not come out because they are afraid that they will not be invited to play heterosexual characters. The girl said that she knows at least four actors who hide their sexual orientation.

Kate Winslet denounced discrimination and homophobia in the film industry. According to the actress, this problem mostly concerns men. “Talking about heterosexual actors in gay roles is incredibly important,” says Keith Winslet. The actress hopes that soon representatives of the LGBT community will “automatically receive these roles.”

The girl also spoke about her role in the film “Ammonite”. The actress explained that she could talk about the fact that she may have taken away from someone the opportunity to play in the film. The story follows an affair between paleontologist Mary Anning and a young London lady, Charlotte. “By taking on this role, I was able to bring the LGBTQ story to the screens,” said Kate Winslet.

