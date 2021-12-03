Keanu Reeves admitted that the “unconventional” hero was removed from the script of the “Matrix”

Так, в первоначальном варианте в фильме должен был появиться трансгендер.

Keanu Reeves revealed that a transgender character was cut from the 1999 final script for The Matrix. An androgynous hero named Switch was supposed to become a woman in a fictional world, but in reality be a man.

In an interview for Entertainment Weekly Reeves, 57, noted that the studio was probably not ready for such turns at the time.

The director of the cult film, Lily Wachowski, explained in an interview with Netfix in 2020 that Switch was played by a woman in both worlds of the film.

“The corporate world was not ready for this. The Matrix material was about the desire to change, but everything happened from a closed point of view. “

The fourth “Invasion” of the sci-fi movie, The Matrix Resurrection, will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.

Little is known about the plot of the fourth film, but what matters is the return of 54-year-old Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the original film. Reeves as Neo was also promised to fans of the story.

The cast of the movie includes the following stars: Daniel Bernhard, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.

Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen will play young Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne in the original film.

Moss and Reeves recently talked about their close friendship, which has grown stronger over the years since The Matrix premiered.

“We’ve been through a lot together as partners. I can describe it as a friendship of kindred spirits. Most of my scenes are with Keanu, so it was a pleasure for me to sit across from him and do it all over again. He has a masterful understanding of action. I’ve watched him grow over the past 20 years. I admire him, ”said Moss. “But you have taste. It’s Trinity! This is Carrie-Anne Moss and she is Trinity. Brave, smart, focused, loyal. She is impossible to tame, because she is wild and indomitable, ”added Reeves.

Keanu also teased fans, mentioning that in the new film, the romantic line between them and Moss heroes is waiting for disclosure.