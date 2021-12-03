Keanu Reeves struggles with a sense of déjà vu in new teaser for “The Matrix: Resurrection”

Even after 22 years, the world of the Matrix makes itself felt, because in the new teaser for the upcoming fourth part, the hero Keanu Reeves is trying to find a connection with scraps of memories. Scenes from everyday life are replaced by vivid emotions from the past, when Neo first felt his identity. Over the years, he tries to fight the sense of déjà vu, which is increasingly associated with reality.

In the head of an old man “Chosen one” red and blue pills flicker, Morpheus’s heavy face and the elusive beauty of his former lover. But as we remember from the first part of the film, it is the feeling that “it already happened once” symbolizes the changes in the simulated world of the Matrix.

“This may not be the story we think about,” says the voice-over.

Interspersed with footage from the original 1999 film symbolizes the transition to a new era. This is not only about the events described in the film, because during production, director Lana Wachowski experienced no less “Explosive feelings”.

Thanks to the capabilities of computer technology, she managed to realize her ambitions from the past, but at the same time left the imprint of a new future on them.

“Technology has paradoxically brought us closer together and at the same time alienated us from each other. Art is a mirror. Most people prefer to look at the surface, but there are people like me who love what lies behind the looking glass. I made this film for them, ”shared Lana.



An important part of the story “The Matrix: Resurrection” began attempts to lure Neo into the trap of modern opportunities, because today it is they that limit our right to a free life. Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves will try to destroy the captivating impact of augmented reality by plunging into the reshaped world of the matrix. In addition to them, the cast was joined by Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and others.

The world premiere of the cult sci-fi action movie is scheduled for December 22, but in Russia it will be possible to see the picture on the 16th.

