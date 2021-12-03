Kendall Jenner celebrates birthday: candid photos

The famous American model and actress, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner, celebrates her birthday on Sunday, November 3.

Tai, she’s 24 years old. In this regard, OBOZREVATEL offers to see a selection of the most candid pictures of the star.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. She began to conquer high fashion at the age of 13. In 2010, Kendall signed with Wilhelmina Models as a teenage model.

In late 2010, Jenner starred with photographer Nick Saglembeni. The photo session turned into a scandal because of the candid pictures of a fourteen-year-old girl. But they made her very famous. In 2011, Kendall became the second model to grace the cover of Miss Vogue. She also starred for such well-known youth publications: Forever 21, “OK!”, “Teen Vogue” and “Seventeen”.

In the spring of 2014, the young star made her debut at Fashion Week. In New York, she demonstrated the new collection of Marc Jacobs, in London she was chosen for the Giles Deacon show, and in Paris Kedall represented the Givenchy and Chanel brands.

On November 10, 2015, Kendall, along with Gigi Hadid, debuted at the Victoria’s Secret Anniversary Show in New York. And in 2016, Jenner was named Model of the Year by the influential portal Models.com and topped the rating of the coolest women in the world by GQ magazine.

In September 2017, Kendall was named “Fashion Icon of the Decade” by the Daily Front Row. And in November, she was named the highest paid model in the world by Forbes magazine. Jenner’s income was $ 22 million.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Kendall Jenner starred completely naked in a provocative photo shoot.

