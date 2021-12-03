Kendall Jenner in a floral pea dress Carolina Herrera attended the show

The model chose an outfit with a floral print for her release.

Gorgeous Kendall Jenner attended Jimmy Fallon’s entertainment evening show. For such an occasion, she chose a flirty outfit in which she looked great.

The model was wearing a black mini dress from the Carolina Herrera brand with white polka dots and a print in the form of yellow orchids. The outfit had a dropped shoulder line, voluminous sleeves and a closed neckline.

Kendall Jenner / Getty Images

The dress on Jenner looked great, though a little and accentuated her uneven tan in the collarbone area.

The model wore stylish black stiletto sandals for the dress. She let her hair down, painted her lips with bright red lipstick and adorned her ears with round earrings.

Kendall has a great sense of style. When she goes out, she always thinks through her outfits to the details. For example, at the recent Met Gala 2021, the theme of which was “In America: Fashion Lexicon”, the fashion model delighted with her luxurious and candid image.

Kendall Jenner / Associated Press

She shone on the red carpet in a “naked” dress from Givenchy, embroidered with stones, with a small train and a revealing neckline. Jenner was wearing bodily underpants underneath. On the shoulders of the model were additional jewelry made of stones, and on the neck – a wide precious choker.

Kendall Jenner / Associated Press

