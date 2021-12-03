Kendall Jenner showed her real figure: the model was embarrassed on the network

The network showed the moment at which the American supermodel Kendall Jenner was embarrassed while recording a video on Instagram stories.

The celebrity filmed a video with a filter, which as a result flew off and it turned out that the model was hiding her real forms. The corresponding frame was published by the girl Dana on the page in Instagram (scroll the news to the end to see it).

So, Jenner posed for the camera in a separate swimsuit. The star decided to use a filter on Instagram, which makes the waist smaller. As a result, the mask accidentally fell off, and netizens saw that in life the model’s figure is larger and thus she is trying to hide her flaws.

“Here’s a filter failure on Kendall’s body. It’s too bad that she adjusts the waist and removes the normal curvature that occurs when sitting (even if you’re skinny or a supermodel), contributing to unrealistic standards and expectations of how human bodies look.” – wrote the author of the post.

We will remind, Kendall Jenner – American supermodel, participant of the television reality show “The Kardashian Family”. Kendall has been conquering haute couture since the age of 13. In 2010, she signed with Wilhelmina Models as a teenage model.

