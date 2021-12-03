https://ria.ru/20211203/kiev-1762096494.html

Kiev continues the course of disrupting the Minsk agreements, Putin told Erdogan

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian authorities are continuing their destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service said. “Bayraktar”. The need for Kiev to abandon any attempts to force influence on Donbass was emphasized. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that this does not violate any agreements, since the drone is not foreign. According to the Minsk agreements, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited in Donbass, an exception was made for the OSCE mission. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as soon as Kiev I bought drones from Ankara, they are no longer Turkish. From the point of view of the Foreign Minister, Ukraine should stop mentioning Turkey in this context.

