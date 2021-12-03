Kristen Stewart appeared at the Gotham Awards in a strapless dress and neon sandals



Kristen Stewart appeared at the Gotham Awards

Christmas is approaching and for celebrities it is also a long awaited period when the awards ceremonies begin. At this time, almost every star is trying to choose an outfit for himself that will be remembered for its exquisite and unique look. At least that’s what Kristen Stewart decided for herself, who relied on intense shades. The actress appeared at the Gotham Awards ceremony in a spectacular scarlet-pink velor dress.



Kristen Stewart with Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson

The corset-shaped upper bared the celebrity’s shoulders, while the long hem accentuated the slim figure. Kristen decided that the dress was enough to look smart, so she did not add any jewelry, except for a couple of rings on her fingers. For the dress, the celebrity picked up neon orange sandals from designer Tamara Mellon. As for the hairstyle, the actress chose to style her hair in the shape of a bow.

If we talk about style, then Stewart is one of those actresses who are not afraid of outrageous and often choose those things that become the subject of discussion – both in a positive and negative way. More recently, Kristen, who received an award for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, appeared at the premiere in a Chanel outfit. It was a set of a silk crop top and an organza skirt made in black and gray, which was decorated with a black bow.

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

The actress’s outfit was considered quite bold, especially the top, which was too short, but Kristen was not at all embarrassed. By the way, the star has been the Chanel brand ambassador since 2016, so she often chooses clothes and jewelry from this particular fashion house.

