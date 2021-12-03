Kristen Stewart became a “victim” of the paparazzi

The American actress who rose to prominence for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight movie series Kristen Stewart came to the paparazzi spotlight when she took to the streets in her daily guise. Her image has attracted a lot of attention and discussion from the fans of the star.

The corresponding publication was published on the “peopletalk” page on Instagram.

Kristen Stewart, instagram.com/kristenstewartx

The star of films about vampires and werewolves took to the streets in a very unusual way. She is dressed in daily clothes, but the most amazing thing is that she has slippers with smiles on her feet.

“The new image of Kristen Stewart How do you like the outfit of the star? #Kristenstuart”, – signed a snapshot of the American actress.

The audience of many thousands did not pass by such a picture and began to troll the star.

Kristen Stewart, screenshot from video

“Saga did not watch, half an hour, it was not enough for more and somehow sluggishly treated her. But she is a cool actress. And she has her own style. The Kardashians are good in their own way, Kristen, and Kirsten, and Nicole, and Megan. This is it’s okay when you don’t go to high-heels in hyper .. “,” Are you serious? ” Does her facial expression change at all? “,” I chase bread at the store “,” Is it snow? Is there snow in that region? “,” Fedya the janitor dresses us in the same way … ” the dress should go out on the street …. How convenient, “- write reviews of users of the social network.

Comments on the post from the “peopletalk” Instagram page

