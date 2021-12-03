Kylie Jenner first appeared after pregnancy announcement

24-year-old Kylie Jenner just yesterday confirmed the rumors about her second pregnancy. The model and blogger published a video on her Instagram, in which she collected the reaction of the father of the unborn child Travis Scott, her daughter Stormy, as well as Kris Jenner and other relatives to the news of pregnancy, as well as a trip to the ultrasound and footage from the party in honor of her birthday held on 10 August.

And today Kylie appeared in public. The paparazzi caught the star on a New York street. Jenner went out for a walk all in white – in a mini dress, a leather coat and a small bag. She also showed her image to subscribers on the network, making a photo shoot in her kitchen.

Recall that the media reported on Kylie’s second pregnancy on August 20. Her father Kaitlyn Jenner also let slip about the replenishment. At the same time, Kylie and Travis broke up not so long ago, but still found a way to restore relations for the sake of their daughter and unborn child.

We will remind, the first rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up appeared in October 2019. The reality star denied speculation that she was having a new romance and wrote on social media that she and Travis remained good friends:

Travis and I are on good terms and our focus is on Stormi right now. Our friendship and daughter are a priority.

But in June of this year, she and her daughter attended the 72nd Parsons Benefit Evening at Parsons School in New York. Before the photographers, they did not hide their feelings, all the time they hugged and held hands.