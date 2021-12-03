Lady Gaga talks about pregnancy at 19 and violence

The new project of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey did not go unnoticed. The level of revelations in the documentary series is simply off scale: for example, Lady Gaga admitted that at the age of 19 she survived a rape and even got pregnant from a criminal.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP via Getty Images)

The artist first told a story that happened to her many years ago. The singer’s producer locked her in the studio for several months and raped her. The man threatened the girl to burn her music if she didn’t take off her clothes. When the singer became pregnant, he threw her out of the car near her parents’ house. Lehi Gaga refused to reveal the name of the culprit, saying that she no longer wants to see this person.

The artist came to her senses for several years after what happened. She was tormented by pains in her body, turning into numbness: since then, Gaga has suffered from fibromyalgia (the disease is characterized by muscle pain – Ed.). The singer was recently diagnosed with PTSD.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella)

“Every time I feel pain in my body, it’s like feeling like I’ve just been raped. I have been examined by doctors many times. But they still can’t do anything. The body remembers everything. I do not feel anything except some kind of alienation. It’s like the brain is shutting down. At these moments you understand why no one panics, although you are at the limit of acute paranoia, ”said Lady Gaga.

Lady Neilson (Photo: Barnard / Getty Images)

“I realized that the feeling of pain was similar to that which I experienced after this man left me pregnant at the corner of my parents’ house. I felt bad and nauseous, because I was abused, “- admitted the star.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Recall that for the first time Lady Gaga spoke about the terrible incident back in 2014, but only now she shared the shocking details of what happened. The Me You Can’t See, a movie about mental health issues, was released on the Apple TV + platform on May 20. In addition to Lady Gaga, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other stars shared their stories in the film.