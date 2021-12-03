Lavrov responded to US threat to impose “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia | News | News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacted to the US threats to impose new sanctions against Russia, which “did not exist before.” According to him, the culture of dialogue has been lost in the United States.

“Our Western colleagues have simply absolutely lost the culture of dialogue, the culture of diplomatic negotiations and reaching consensus, the ability to collectively seek a balance of interests – almost at their request, sanctions are immediately imposed,” Lavrov said at a press conference on December 2.

He stressed that Russia will definitely react to unfriendly steps.

“If new, as they say, hellish sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot but react, ”the minister said.

Lavrov noted that now he does not want to guess what the West will decide on after threats of sanctions.

“This is a dead-end path, and ultimately it will turn against the very initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures,” the minister added.

On the eve of December 1, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland threatened Russia with unprecedented sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.

“We are decisive in our message to Moscow: if they take steps to destabilize Ukraine and use their forces for aggression against Ukraine, there will be serious economic steps and sanctions that haven’t happened in the past,” she said at the Kiev Security Forum.

Earlier on December 2, at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Stockholm, Lavrov announced the Russian Federation’s readiness to find a balance of interests in relations with the United States.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States is ready to impose large-scale economic sanctions against Russia in the event of its aggression towards Ukraine. He added that Washington will inform Moscow in advance about the details of these restrictions.

On November 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for a “sense of common sense, responsibility for their countries,” which will not allow anyone to reach the red lines. On the same day, Senator Alexei Pushkov added that this expression of the head of state should be taken very seriously.