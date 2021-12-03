“Like Johnson’s hair.” British joke and resent the country’s main Christmas tree

8 hours ago

British social media users have received a new object for malicious ridicule: the country’s main Christmas tree, traditionally brought from Norway and installed in Trafalgar Square in London, this year turned out to be nondescript and lopsided.

Some users ask where the rest of the tree went, others ask who and how offended Norway.

Photo author, PA Media

One user suggested that the tree was cut by Boris Johnson’s personal hairdresser (the prime minister, until recently, always walked disheveled).

The official account of the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, which is run by London’s Westminster council, joked: “I just want to inform everyone that half of the branches are not missing, they are just keeping a social distance.”

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square is becoming a regular occasion for backbiting. The year before last, for example, the British also joked about the bone-bone of another gift from Norway.

The Westminster Council and the Norwegians answer that the spruce is more than 20 meters high from a real forest and cannot be as dense and fluffy as small, specially grown Christmas trees.