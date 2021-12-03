https://ria.ru/20211203/podderzhka-1762102450.html

Lithuania asked the European Union for support due to China’s blocking of goods

Lithuania asked the European Union for support due to China’s blocking of goods – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Lithuania asked the European Union for support due to China’s blocking of goods

Lithuania expects Europe’s support in the issue of China’s blocking of Lithuanian goods, since Lithuania itself is not able to exclude Chinese enterprises from … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T19: 45

2021-12-03T19: 45

2021-12-03T19: 45

in the world

Vilnius

Europe

China

Taiwan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

European Union

European Commission

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/07/1588054957_0 0:3059:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_e000236fff02dbd78a6cbac16ff7b835.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Lithuania expects Europe’s support in the issue of China’s blocking of Lithuanian goods, since Lithuania itself is unable to exclude Chinese enterprises from European customs systems, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis told reporters. “This is an unprecedented case when sanctions are partially imposed on one of the EU states. we cannot impose retaliatory sanctions, because we are unable to delete this or that Chinese enterprise from the customs system. Customs systems are regulated by the European Commission. Therefore, we think that (European – ed.) institutions should intervene in this issue and represent Lithuania, ” Landsbergis said to the DELFI news portal. Previously, Lithuanian businessmen reported problems with the delivery of goods to China, related to the fact that China removed Lithuania from its customs systems. Relations between Lithuania and China escalated after the official representative office of Taiwan was opened in Vilnius. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC expressed a protest to Lithuania. Later, China decided to downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires.

https://ria.ru/20211123/razdel-1760272247.html

https://ria.ru/20211121/litva-1760036826.html

Vilnius

Europe

China

Taiwan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/07/1588054957_328-0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e53c6c28a43c915c04c626d0a36bb045.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Vilnius, Europe, China, Taiwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, European Union, European Commission