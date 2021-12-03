Lively and Reynolds repeated their first date at a sushi bar

As it turns out, no high-end restaurant can replace a humble diner for a couple.

33-year-old Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and 44-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds, best known for King of the Parties, Yes, No, Probably, and Just Friends, are celebrating their tenth anniversary of their first date.

The couple decided to recreate that very evening at the Boston sushi bar O Ya, but with one small difference. As Lively noted in her Stories, now they are wearing more comfortable shoes.

The actress chose a white sundress with small black polka dots for a trip to the institution, which she decided to combine with black sandals without heels. Her companion wore a blue shirt over a white T-shirt, dark skinny pants, and brown trainers.

Blake Lively also explained why that sushi bar is so important to them: “If it weren’t for this place, we wouldn’t be together. No kidding. No restaurant means more to us. “

Reynolds did not remain in debt and also posted a cute selfie with Lively near the diner, but he had to post the photo again, since the first time he cut off his wife’s earrings.

The celebrity couple got married in September 2012. Lively and Reynolds are raising three daughters: 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and Betty, who is only a year old.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana