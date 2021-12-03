Love is like in the movies. Top 8 movie romances that continued after filming

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig – all these actors met on the set and did not notice how on-screen passions became real romantic feelings

Even those who have little interest in the personal life of celebrities were aware of, perhaps, the loudest film novel of the early 2000s. When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and decided they were made for each other.

For actors, as it turned out, such insights are not uncommon. They are constantly busy on the set, too recognizable to go on blind dates, so it’s no wonder when a filming partner at some point seems like a very real chance for a happy family life.

As you know, for Jolie and Pitt their cinematic novel ended sadly: they still share children and property and have not met in person for a long time, but there are times when events develop in a different scenario.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

A cinema novel that grew into a real romantic relationship and even marriage, and then almost overshadowed the divorce of Brad and Angelina with its scandalousness.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in The Rum Diary [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Johnny Depp was not officially married to Vanessa Paradis, but they lived together for many years and raised two children together. Until in 2011 Johnny met the femme fatale Amber Heard on the set of The Rum Diary. Rumors about their romance were actively circulating during the promo tour, and in 2012 the actors confirmed that there are feelings between them. They got married in the Bahamas in 2015, but the happiness was short-lived. A year later, the couple divorced. Moreover, Amber accused Johnny of domestic violence, as well as the fact that he took drugs and drank too much. He, in turn, said that she was cheating on him, both with women and men, among whom Elon Musk was mentioned. In addition, the actor claimed that the young wife beat and insulted him. The scandal cost Depp a career, Amber continues to act, but not with the same scope.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The actors met on the set of the film “Green Lantern”. Moreover, at that time they were in relationships with other people and were disappointed with their romances with colleagues. Blake and Ryan became friends and only a year later decided to go on a double date. But their romance began only after the end of filming.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the set of Green Lantern [+–] Photo: Screenshot

They got married after 11 months of relationship, in September 2012. The ceremony was secret, even the birth of children was kept secret by the actors. But later, Blake admitted that Ryan won her over by having fun with him. They constantly joked and laughed when they met. “We were like fireworks!” – the actress admitted.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki

Kayleigh and Johnny met on the set of the cult TV series The Big Bang Theory. In the story, Johnny’s hero, experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter, falls in love with the waitress and aspiring actress Penny.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory [+–] Photo: Screenshot

And this cinematic relationship has been developing for a long time due to the indecision of the hero of the series – Leonard.

In real life, everything went much faster. The couple began dating, but this relationship lasted less than the series that linked them continued. They broke up after two years of relationship, but remained friends.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

This romance was so secret that even colleagues and friends of the actors did not know about it. It is known that Craig and Weiss became together only a few years ago. The couple met on the set of the thriller House of Dreams in 2010, where they played a married couple.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig in Dream House [+–] Photo: Screenshot

The story told in the picture was dark and sad, but the relationship between the actors developed in the most romantic way. They broke off relations with their partners. And a year later they were married in a secret ceremony in New York in the presence of only four guests: two witnesses and the actors’ children from previous marriages. Daniel and Rachel had a daughter in 2018.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip

This relationship began in the best traditions of love melodrama. Reese and Ryan met on the set of the youth drama Cruel Intentions. The adaptation of an old French novel in a modern interpretation made all the heroes from the film idols of youth.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip in the movie Cruel Intentions [+–] Photo: Screenshot

And when the on-screen romance of Ryan and Reese became a reality, and they got married, they began to be called the most beautiful couple in the world and were awarded other romantic epithets. Unexpectedly for fans, this relationship, which was predicted to be short-lived, lasted until 2008. The couple broke up peacefully. They are raising two children together.

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy, star of the films Venom, Mad Max and one of the candidates for the vacant role of James Bond, is the idol of millions around the world, and from time to time gets into the ratings of the “sexiest men”. But with all this, Tom is an exemplary family man.

If some actors had enough filming in one film to sort out their feelings, then Charlotte and Tom needed two projects at once. They met in 2009 on the set of the film “Wuthering Heights”. And while they portrayed the passion between Heathcliff and Katherine, they realized they had real feelings for each other outside the set. On a date, by the way, Charlotte suggested that Tom should go, she thought that this would allow them to get to know each other better.

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy in Wuther Heights [+–] Photo: Screenshot

So, the actors were increasingly seen together, but the lovers denied everything. In the same year, they met again on the set of the TV series “Prikup”, and since 2010, they finally stopped hiding their romance, in the presence of which all British tabloids were already sure. The couple got married only in 2014, now they are raising two sons.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger

This is perhaps the most tragic film novel in history. Michelle and Heath met on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2005. Ironically, their storyline was clearly not in the first place in the film. But the actors fell in love with each other. They did not hide their feelings, if only because the romance of the actors was obvious to everyone on the set. Michelle herself later called their acquaintance “cosmic”.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain [+–] Photo: Screenshot

“Yes, a lot happened almost immediately. As if we felt – we have a little time,” – said the actress. In 2005, they had a daughter, Matilda, and already in 2007, the actors announced their separation. A year later, Ledger was found dead in his New York apartment.

Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese

The series “Supernatural” about the Winchester brothers, who exterminate evil spirits, has long gained cult status and survived 15 seasons. But besides the fact that it was very exciting to act in it, as the actors themselves admitted, Jared Padalecki, the performer of one of the main roles – Sam Winchester, found his love on the set.

Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese in Supernatural [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Genevieve Cortese played a demon named Ruby, the femme fatale who conquered Sam’s heart. The couple got married in 2010 and are raising three sons. And now they are filming together again. This time in the TV series Walker, a remake of the cult TV series Walker, The Texas Ranger.