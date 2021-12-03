Lukashenka threatens Europe again; Tikhanovskaya was included in the list of the most influential women in the world The main thing in Belarus for a week

Alina Isachenko

BBC Russian Service, London

Photo author, Preseident.gov.by

Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the head of “Russia Today” Dmitry Kiselev – spoke about the future of migrants and the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons; The Czech Republic ordered the head of the Belarusian Football Federation, Vladimir Bazanov, to leave; Svetlana Tikhanovskaya entered the list of the most influential women in the world according to the Financial Times. The United States and the European Union have introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus. BBC Russian Service talks about the main thing in Belarus for a week.

The main thing from Lukashenko’s interview with Kiselev

On November 30, Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the general director of the Russia Today news agency Dmitry Kiselev. Lukashenko spoke about the Russian-Belarusian military exercises, the “noose around the neck” from the European Union, the new constitution and the future of thousands of migrants on the border with Poland.

About joint exercises

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercises on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the next couple of months.

“We are still making up plans, but we will definitely carry out the first stage in the winter. Everything is ready for that,” Lukashenka said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that Ukraine is strengthening the border from its side. Kiev replied that in this way it is defending itself in connection with the migration crisis, but the Belarusian authorities suspect that the military is involved in the strengthening.

About nuclear weapons

When asked about the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the eastern EU countries, Lukashenko said that he would offer Vladimir Putin to return similar weapons to Belarus.

“The nuclear weapon that will be most effective in such a contact,” Lukashenka noted. “It’s not in vain that I said: we are ready for this on the territory of Belarus.

About refugees at the border with the EU

Lukashenka said that he would “try to resolve” the issue of refugees in Belarus by the end of this year (earlier, Lukashenka’s press secretary Natalya Eismont said that seven thousand migrants are staying in the country).

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Lukashenka said that Chechens helped to bring refugees to the border

“We will ask these people, who are legally with us on a tourist visa in a hotel and so on, to return back, because the humanitarian corridor [о котором якобы просил Лукашенко в разговоре с канцлером ФРГ Ангелой Меркель] will not. And I have already returned more than a thousand of them to Iraq, “Lukashenko said. According to him, the Belarusian side spent more than $ 12.5 million on the maintenance of refugees.

Lukashenko once again reminded about the “noose around the neck” from the European Union (meaning sanctions), and also made the “guides from Russia” responsible for the delivery of refugees to the Belarusian-Polish border.

“This people [беженцы] hiring private traders, 350 kilometers – 300, and they are on the border near Brest and Grodno. Private companies, then taxis, buses are hired … But guides from Russia worked here, and “thanks” to the Chechens. They are really organized people. They were the most organized here, organizing the flow, “Lukashenka said.

About the new Constitution

The draft of the updated constitution will be published by the end of December, and the referendum will be held closer to the end of February, “if the war does not start,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

“Now he [проект] on my desk. Now I sit and watch each line, as it was before. [Действующая] The Constitution – I wrote it myself. Lawyers wrote with a pen, and I dictated, because I saw, I – the president – what powers I need to keep the country. And now I am watching, because I have to submit it to a referendum. “

Gas threats to the West

Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to close the transit of energy carriers if Poland closes the border with Belarus.

“The Poles decided to close our border with Belarus. And if I close it? What will happen then with this flow, which is mainly to Russia, China goes through us? After all, Russia has a closed southern border with Ukraine. That is, they will not pass through Ukraine. Belarus. We have to carry the Baltics on our shoulders – there are no roads, “Lukashenko said.” Therefore, before making statements on their part, you need to take your chicken brains in your hands, as people say, and think what you are rattling. “

In response to Lukashenko’s statement, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Minsk is under unprecedented pressure from the West, “which cannot but lead to a very tough counter-reaction from Belarus,” but stressed that the Kremlin’s position on this issue remains the same – Russian contracts for the supply of energy to the West should not be threatened.

Lukashenka has already threatened to cut off gas transit to Europe in response to the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. Then Vladimir Putin said that he had not discussed this with him, adding that “there is nothing good in this.”

Czech sent Chairman of the Belarusian Football Federation

On November 30, the chairman of the Belarusian Football Federation Vladimir Bazanov and his wife were detained in the Czech Republic. The official reason is violation of quarantine rules (Bazanov was going to attend a football match between the women’s teams of the Czech Republic and Belarus).

On December 1, the Czech authorities ordered Bazanov and his wife to leave the country. Local media reported that their Schengen visas had been canceled.

Returning to his homeland, Vladimir Bazanov told Pressball how he and his wife were held at the police station for almost nine hours: “We were offered a snack or coffee, but we didn’t agree to anything. What prevents them from mixing something psychotropic?”

The executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund (this organization supports the athletes persecuted by the authorities) Alexander Opeikin said that the fund’s team had previously informed the Czech media and the public about Bazanov’s arrival.

“Vladimir Bazanov was directly involved in the repressions against Belarusian footballers and football specialists who took the side of the people after the events of August 2020, for which he was included in the sanctions lists,” Opeikin said.

Vladimir Bazanov came under the sanctions of the Baltic countries in November last year. Then the restrictions affected more than 20 people, including the former head of the Belarusian hockey federation Dmitry Baskov and kickboxer Dmitry Shakuta (all of them actively support the current Belarusian government).

Tikhanovskaya entered the list of the most influential women world according to FT

Photo author, Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images Photo caption, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was included in the list of the most influential women in the world last year

The leader of the Belarusian democratic forces, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was included in the list of the most influential women in the world according to the British publication Financial Times. In addition to her, the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, President of the island of Taiwan Tsai Ingwen and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka were included.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was included in this list last year. Then it had 12 women, including US Vice President Kamala Haris and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

People and planes under sanctions

On the evening of December 2, the US and the EU introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus.