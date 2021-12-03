https://ria.ru/20211203/lukashenko-1761976719.html

Lukashenka urged to engage in counter-sanctions “clearly, in a military way”

Lukashenko urged to deal with counter-sanctions “clearly, in a military fashion” – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Lukashenka urged to engage in counter-sanctions “clearly, in a military way”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the government should work out anti-sanction measures without red tape, clearly and in a military manner. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T11: 24

2021-12-03T11: 24

2021-12-03T11: 24

in the world

EU sanctions against Belarus

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749588838_0:51:3072:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_5ccbad65625bfe48e8067636c0342a67.jpg

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the government should deal with the development of anti-sanction measures without red tape, clearly and in a military manner. As reported by Sputnik, the head of state noted that this was not the first time Belarus faced sanctions pressure. Moreover, the country has been preparing for this for at least six months, and the government has a so-called anti-crisis headquarters. “On the whole, the government should deal with these issues in principle, without red tape, clearly, in a military manner,” the agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. On Thursday, the EU unveiled the fifth package of personal sanctions on Belarus. It includes 17 individuals and 11 organizations. Now the total number of persons involved in the anti-Belarusian sanctions of the European Union has increased to 183 individuals and 26 organizations. The sanctions include a ban on entry to the EU for individuals, as well as freezing the accounts of individuals and organizations. In addition, European individuals and companies are prohibited from transferring funds to those involved in these lists. Belarus’s relations with Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in the republic, which were held in August 2020, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time. Unauthorized mass opposition protests took place in the country, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special means. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

https://ria.ru/20211202/sanktsii-1761921221.html

https://ria.ru/20211202/sanktsii-1761896367.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749588838_296 ☎:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81fc76cdeef6165e5226d3601c4440ca.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, EU sanctions against Belarus, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko