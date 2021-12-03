Lukashenko announced unprecedented pressure on the Belarusian economy – RBK

Alexander Lukashenko

(Photo: Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters)



The Belarusian economy has come under pressure from the outside, unprecedented in scale and depth. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

“Our economy is under pressure from outside on an unprecedented scale and depth. Aggressive rhetoric persists. This means that a thorough analysis of the measures we are taking should be carried out, ”Lukashenka said.

On the eve of the United States, Great Britain and the EU countries introduced new sanctions against Minsk. In particular, Lukashenko’s son Dmitry (he holds the post of chairman of the central council of the Presidential Sports Club and is a member of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus) and six other high-ranking Belarusian officials fell under US sanctions. Also, sanctions were introduced against nine Belarusian companies, including OJSC Electromechanical Plant AGAT, Beltechexport and Slavkali.

The EU sanctions affected 11 Belarusian companies: Belavia airline, travel agencies Tsentrkurort and Oscar Tour, Grodno Azot, Belorusneft and Belshina.