Lukashenko made Belarus a hostile country for Ukraine – RT in Russian

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, with his statements about Crimea, burned all bridges in relations with Ukraine and made the republic hostile to Kiev.

“This is a small, but very important detail of a much larger picture … With this statement, Lukashenka significantly burned all the bridges in relations with Ukraine, making Belarus a country hostile to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian diplomat said in an interview with Sargs.lv.

Earlier, Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian after the 2014 referendum.

He also announced his intention to visit the territory of the peninsula, noting that there are already relevant agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader has repeatedly stressed that the Crimea issue is closed for Russia, and the referendum on the peninsula was held in strict accordance with international law.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum held there in March 2014, in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of reunification with Russia.