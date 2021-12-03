Luxurious and dazzling Jennifer Lopez sings about her real love in the new video clip On My Way

The singer admitted that the title track of the rom-com “First Comer” means “much more to her than you can imagine.”

Jennifer Lopez on the set of On My Way. Photo: @ chrisappleton1

Fans of the pop diva have received a long-awaited gift: Jennifer Lopez has released the video clip On My Way for the single created especially for the romantic comedy Marry Me, which will be released on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The video was directed by Santiago Salvice, who worked with Mariah Carey, Thalia and Mark Anthony.













The music video appeared on YouTube last night, as the singer announced on social networks. “This song means so much to me … Much more than you can imagine … It is about faith at every stage of your journey,” wrote Jennifer on Instagram. In her previous posts, she also mentioned that “this song is about how to overcome old mistakes and find your destiny.”

Jennifer Lopez on the set of On My Way. Photo: @robzangard

In the video, the pop diva appears in a Balmain pair of shiny fabric (jumpsuit and short jacket) and a fancy dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen – the perfect outfit for daring brides. Lopez’s hairstyles were conjured up by stylist Chris Appleton, a close friend of the star.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of On My Way. Photo: @robzangard

“The first comer” will be released on Russian screens on February 10. The film, in which, in addition to J. Lo, Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma starred, will tell a story of love that arose unexpectedly for all the characters – as it happens in real life and fairy tales.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s personal life really resembles a fairy tale come to life. Close acquaintances told the online publication ET that she and her beloved Ben Affleck are planning to spend Christmas together and want to make it as special as possible for the kids.

