Macron complained that a great country is led by a clown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a clown, and doing business with him is like a circus, said French President Emmanuel Macron. Sky News reports that Macron voiced this idea in Croatia, where he was on a working visit on November 24-25. The visit began a few hours after the deaths of illegal immigrants in the waters of the Pas-de-Calais, then Johnson’s press service reported that politicians had agreed to stop the movement of migrants across the English Channel.

Macron lamented that Johnson seemed inelegant to him, although they were conducting adult conversations. It’s always the same circus, and it saddens him to see a great country ruled by a clown.

In this incident, of the 33 migrants who were in the wrecked boat in the Pas-de-Calais, 31 people died. Among the drowned are a little girl and five women. Four carriers, allegedly responsible for the crash, have been arrested. Illegals are attracted by Great Britain with its social program for refugees. Therefore, they agree to take any risk to cross the English Channel. French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded that the EU border control agency Frontex strengthen controls at its external borders so that the English Channel does not turn into a cemetery.

Prior to this, an excerpt from Macron’s words was published by the satirical weekly Canard Enchaine, known for its investigative journalism. So, in 2017, the staff of the publication caught the ex-premier Francois Fillon of fictitiously employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, and she received a salary from budget funds for 8 years. As a result, Fillon was found guilty of embezzlement of public funds, he received 5 years in prison (3 of them suspended).